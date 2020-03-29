Ali Zafar stresses on exercise to remain physically, mentally fit during quarantine

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has stressed the need of exercising at home amid the coronavirus lockdown to remain physically and mentally fit during quarantine.



The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Instagram with a photo wherein he could be seen working out.

He wrote, “Must keep exercising at home with whatever equipment you have or even body weight.”

Ali Zafar went on to say, “There are various tutorials on line that teach you to remain physically and mentally fit during #quarantine. Together we shall fight this like super heroes. Which one is your favourite? #corona #coronavirus #excercise #fitness #heroes.”

Earlier, he shared with the fans that they have started the distribution of “Ration” from Lahore and delivered to 50 families so far.”



Ali Zafar further said, “I have personally donated Rs. 2 million to help the daily wagers in the coming days. (I am sharing this figure as some ask about personal contribution).”

“Let’s all come together to fight this pandemic and ensure that nobody is hungry during this difficult time. Join the movement. #coronafreepakistan #bhaeehazirhai.”