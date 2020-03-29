Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s marriage: Interesting facts about couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are made for each other and their relationship is destined all along. In fact, J.Lo and A-Rod’s compatibility seems to be astrological.

They’re both reportedly Leos born in New York in July. And according to Narayana Montúfar, a senior astrologer, when and where they were born determines the love they share for “being in the spotlight and in the entertainment industry.”

Montúfar was reported to have said: "The strength of Jennifer and Alex’s relationship lies in their many similarities. They’re both elegant, generous, talented, and social at the core, , which helps them overcome their differences and understand each other in ways no one else can…well, until now.

He also explained how J.Lo and A-Rod have maintained such a strong intimate connection in a relationship that’s center stage.

Montúfar was confident that Jennifer and Alex “have what it takes to make a marriage last because they’ll be able to create life structures that work not only for one of them, but for both. Together, they will be able to grow their relationship in a careful, controlled way while still maintaining their careers and families as their focus,” she says.