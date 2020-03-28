Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's big plans for initial LA days: stay at home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the world taken aback following the confirmation on Friday of them permanently relocating to Los Angeles, California.

With the Duchess of Sussex’s new Disney+ gig on the way, it makes sense for the former royal pair to head to Hollywood where Meghan’s mother, close friends, agents, business managers and reps are based.

And as to the questions arising about what the two will up to during their initial days in LA, People has insiders disclosing their big plans: staying at home!

The portal reported that the couple is currently following the stay-at-home orders by the California government and using "quiet time at home to find ways to support others" during the global pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have permanently relocated to California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly virus outbreak, The Sun reported.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they pursue a new, financially independent life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.

It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, where they have spent time in recent months.

But The Sun said the move to California "had been planned for some time" and that the couple had "realised Canada would not work out for various reasons".

"They want to be based in the Los Angeles area," the source told the tabloid.