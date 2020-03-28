Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photos from self-isolation

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans to have faith in Allah, no matter how dark it gets.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her from the balcony of her home and wrote, “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish light.”

She said she was living her best life, adding “Everywhere I look and everything I see is just another reminder that Allah has been good to me #alhumdullilah.”



Ayeza Khan went on to say “Always listen to your Heart not to the Crowd.”



The actress also urged her fans stay positive and stay home as the nation is fighting the coronavirus outbreak.



Ayeza also mentioned that these dazzling pictures were clicked by her daughter Hoorain.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan will next be seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.