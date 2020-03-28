Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson beam as they arrive in LA after recovering from coronavirus

Hollywood’s power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after leaving their fans in a state of panic following their coronavirus diagnosis, are now letting them breathe a sigh of relief.

The two, after recovering from the infectious disease, returned to their home in Los Angeles from Australia where they spent weeks in isolation.

The couple was spotted beaming with bliss as they touched down in Hollywood on a private jet doing a celebratory dance.

They were also papped driving a Range Rover together from the terminal to their residence.

The pair had been in Australia for the filming of Hanks’s Elvis Presley film, where they had contracted the novel coronavirus and were soon kept in quarantine where they spent weeks before getting discharged and returning home.

The two had made sure not to let their spirits die down during the course of recovery as their positivity was at a high throughout while they gave continuous updates about their health and kept fans in the loop throughout the process.

He had said earlier this week that he and his wife Rita were starting to feel better, nearly two week after their test results declared them positive for COVID-19.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone,” he said on Twitter.

“Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx,” he added.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were isolated in hospital on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after testing positive for COVID-19.