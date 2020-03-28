Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's family plans: 'whenever God wills it'

One of the most sought-after couples around the world, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been keeping fans entwined with their loved-up outings and PDA-filled social media exchanges.

And ever since the two tied the knot, there has only been one question hovering over the heads of fans: when are the lovebirds going to expand the Jonas-Chopra family?

While this question has popped up in front of the pair plenty of times before, the Quantico actor addressed it once again in her recent fashion shoot for Tatler.

"Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on," she said.

"But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen,” she added.

Last year, in an interview with Today, she had said that she cannot wait to start a family with Nick.



“I can’t wait, I really can’t wait. I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives whenever God blesses us and that’s something that we both definitely want,” she had said.

