Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui pay tribute to frontliners in coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui have paid rich tributes to the doctors, nurses, paramedics and health officials who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actors shared a video on their respective Instagram handles to salute them.

Humayun Saeed wrote, “We salute all our doctors, nurses, paramedics and health officials who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. Let us all show them lots and lots of love and convey our appreciation to them, Friday March 27th, 6PM by coming out to our terraces and rooftops and waving a white flag. Pakistan Zindabad!”

Adnan Siddiqui called the front-liners "brave soldiers" saying they are "offering their services while all of us safe are at home, we love you."

“The doctors, nurses and every single person who is right now dedicated to save the lives of people suffering from coronavirus whilst risking theirs- we salute you.”

“See you everyone at the terrace tomorrow at 6pm and let’s wave the white flag as much as we can to show our appreciation and gratitude,” the actor urged the nation.

Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are in self-quarantined in a hotel after returning from United States.