Machine Gun Kelly wins hearts with THIS announcement for jobless people during coronavirus crisis

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has expressed concern for the people who are losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, urging political leaders to ensure that the issue is taken care of.

The Cleveland rapper took to Twitter and announced: "i’m going to help as many of those around me as i can that will be jobless during these times."



The "Rap Devil" then expressed the hope that the world leaders would do the same.

"I hope our world leaders do the same by presenting a plan for the ordinary house hold that still needs to feed their families but don’t have a place of work anymore," he tweeted.

His fans are praising him for his gesture towards the people who are in need during the global crisis.



