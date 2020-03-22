close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Coronavirus puts Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans at stake

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 22, 2020
The coronavirus has brought Harry and Meghan Markle’s future plans to a ‘tricky’ situation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had parted ways from the British royal family to become ‘financially independent.’

However, in the wake of the coronavirus, their plans to achieve that goal may have been brought to a halt.

With the global pandemic having brought the world to a standstill, economic conditions everywhere are expected to go downhill which also brings Harry and Meghan’s future plans to a ‘tricky’ situation.

A Buckingham Palace source spilled to UK-based broadcaster Neil Sean that Harry’s plans will most definitely bear the brunt.

“The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren’t there anymore],” said the insider.

“Now it could be a very tricky path to become financially independent,” it was revealed further.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressed their concerns over the rise of COVID-19, saying: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

View this post on Instagram

These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

“Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” they wrote on their official Instagram.

Latest News

More From Entertainment