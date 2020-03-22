Coronavirus puts Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans at stake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had parted ways from the British royal family to become ‘financially independent.’

However, in the wake of the coronavirus, their plans to achieve that goal may have been brought to a halt.

With the global pandemic having brought the world to a standstill, economic conditions everywhere are expected to go downhill which also brings Harry and Meghan’s future plans to a ‘tricky’ situation.

A Buckingham Palace source spilled to UK-based broadcaster Neil Sean that Harry’s plans will most definitely bear the brunt.

“The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren’t there anymore],” said the insider.

“Now it could be a very tricky path to become financially independent,” it was revealed further.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had expressed their concerns over the rise of COVID-19, saying: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

“Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” they wrote on their official Instagram.