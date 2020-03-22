Hira Mani extends wishes, prayers for husband on his birthday

Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who often treats her fans with loved-up photos with husband Salman Saqib aka Mani, has extended her best wishes to the hubby on his birthday.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress, who is in US for a show, took to Instagram and shared photo of Mani. She also penned down a lovable poem for Mani and showered love on him.

Hira Mani also prayed for a long life of the husband and staying together always.

“Tere chehrey Se nazar nahi hatti Nazaarey hum Kia dekhien !! Happy birthday Mubarak hou Mani Janam janam janam saaath rehna Mere qasam tujhay qasam saath chalna Mere Mere duaon Se aati hai bus ye sada Merey hou kay Hamesha hi rehna kabhi na kehna alvidah .... #khushrahohamesha !!"

Hira and Salman got married in 2008 and the couple share two sons Muzammil and Ibrahim.

Hira Mani, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui recently visited United States for a show.

Humayun and Adnan have returned to Pakistan recently and went into a quarantine due to growing coronavirus concerns.