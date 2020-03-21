Daniel Craig dreamed of being Superman not James Bond

James Bond star Daniel Craig is all set to make his final appearance as the flamboyant British secret agent in his upcoming movie "No Time To Die".

Essaying the role of Bond would be a dream come true for any other actor in the world, but not for Craig.

The actor recently revealed that he dreamed of being Superman or Spider-Man as child.

In an interview with Saga magazine the actor said t was ironic that he ended up in the role of Bond.

"People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid.' The answer is no. I never did," Craig was quoted as having told the magazine.



But Bond not so much, which seems ironic now."

"I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There's been no downside to playing Bond," Daniel Craig added.