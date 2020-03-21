Jennifer Aniston gets a call from Ellen DeGeneres every 30 minutes amid social distancing

With major TV show productions brought to a halt and celebrities self-isolating, Ellen DeGeneres is spending her time checking up on her fellow industry insiders.

The chat show host has been keeping in touch with her famous friends from Hollywood by calling them. And that includes the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Kevin Hart, John Legend and Jennifer Aniston.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Ellen could be seen speaking on the phone with the 51-year-old Friends star.

“What are you doin’?”, she asked Jen, who responded: "Uh, well not much different than the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago.”

"I thought you started a new project or something," said Ellen.

"No actually, I'm still cleaning out my closet, so that's still happening,” Jen replied, asking Ellen: “How's your puzzle coming along?", referencing to Ellen’s earlier Instagram post about her working on a 4,000-piece puzzle.

"The table wasn't big enough. I had to get rid of it. I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it,” Ellen said.



After hearing that, the Murder Mystery actor suggested she continue the puzzle on the floor, to which Ellen said: “Courteney [Cox] suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats. There's no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. That's not possible."

"I'll call you in 30 minutes and see what you're doing,” Ellen added before ending the call.