Black Widow did not die in 'Avengers: Endgame', argues new fan theory

Black Widow’s death was one part of the record-breaking blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame that left Marvel buffs and their emotions in shambles.

And with the forthcoming prequel encircling the origin story of the lethal assassin seeing the light of day sometime in the future, fans have taken it upon themselves to connect two and two together and find a way to bring back the deceased Avenger.

According to circulating reports and theories, the Black Widow prequel could show Natasha Romanoff’s sister Yelena borrowing her face that could be made possible through the technology introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The Photostatic Veil that Nat used in the 2014-released film to shapeshift as World Security Council member Hawley, could help Yelena impersonate her sister.

While it remains unconfirmed whether the Photostatic Veils will make an appearance in the prequel or not, Marvel buffs have argued that if the technology does appear at some point, there are high chances of the Yelena pretending to be Natasha for the sake of the mission against the Taskmaster.

Fans have also argued that there may be a mix-up that could possibly take place causing in the two sisters switching places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Given all of this is true and somehow manages to take place, this could mean that instead of Natasha, it would be Yelena who sacrificed her life in exchange for the Soul Stone as part of the events of the Endgame.