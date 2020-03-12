Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson speaks out on female superhero characters

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, who impressed the fans and film audience across the globe with her brilliant performance, stated that there is a strong need today to have female superhero characters who are fierce and brave.



Sharing her expression about female's lead characters, the Marriage Story actress further said that that a female superhero character should not be like Batman donning heels. The character needs to have its individuality.

The actress, who has nailed her performance as Black Widow, said that her character of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff has found strength in the acceptance of its vulnerabilities.

