close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson speaks out on female superhero characters

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson,  who impressed the fans and film audience across the globe with her brilliant performance,  stated that there is a strong need today to have female superhero characters who are fierce and brave.

Sharing her expression about female's lead characters, the Marriage Story actress further said that that a female superhero character should not be like Batman donning heels. The character needs to have its individuality.

The actress, who has nailed her performance as Black Widow, said that her character of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff has found strength in the acceptance of its vulnerabilities.

Last week, the two Deep Water co-stars were photographed together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba, sparking romance rumors. This past weekend, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, began vacationing in Costa Rica and E! News has learned they have been showing much PDA

Latest News

More From Entertainment