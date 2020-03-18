Marvel's 'Black Widow' release date pushed indefinitely as corona grips the world

Marvel fans are in for some bad news as coronavirus sweeps the world and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe also seems to be getting affected.

Disney pushed the release date of Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow prequel indefinitely over the COVID-19 outbreak that has engulfed the world.

Starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the lethal world-famous assassin, the film was supposed to see the light of day on May 1 but owing to the temporary lockdown of movie theaters and a persistent order by authorities of avoiding large gatherings, the standalone film had to fall prey.

Apart from that, Disney also revealed that The Personal Histories of David Copperfield and The Woman in the Window which were also to be released in May, will now hit theaters at a later period in time.

Earlier, live action version of Mulan was also put on ice by Disney over the rising cases of coronavirus across the world.