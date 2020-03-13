Brad Pitt’s mother has THIS advice regarding Jennifer Aniston amid his reunion with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt was seen reuniting with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie recently, and the two have since then given ample reasons for fans to believe that they might be getting back together.

Amidst all this, Brad Pitt’s mother has come forth with an advice for his son related to his first wife Jennifer Aniston.

It looks like the actor’s mom, Jane, is quite close to Jen, despite the two’s separation.

The Heat magazine has reported that Jane doesn’t want Brad to ‘mess up’ with his Jennifer.

As per IBTimes, Jane wants Brad and Jen to have a long-term commitment amongst themselves.

The outlet added that Brad and Jen have been spending quality time together and their bonding is something they have kept out of the public eye consciously.

Meanwhile, Brad was seen reuniting with Angelina during their daughters Zahara and Shiloh’s surgeries.

Page Six had reported that Brad skipped the BAFTA 2020 awards earlier this year to be by his daughters’ side.