Jennifer Lopez over the moon after receiving extra tribute from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who got engaged one year ago, are reportedly gearing up to blend their families with a wedding later this year.



The A-list couple are all set to take a big step anytime soon as Alex Rodriguez posted a loving tribute to Jennifer Lopez for their one-year engagement anniversary.



In his loved-up post, the former baseball pro wrote: "One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes."



The actress, in an interview with a magazine last September, said that marriage is "important" to both her and Rodriguez because they "come from traditional Latin families."



