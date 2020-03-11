close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

PSL presenter Erin Holland dazzles in bridal outfit: See pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020

Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland, who is  very active on social media and promoting PSL 2020 in her style, has memsmerised fans  with her glitzy appearance in a  bridal attire. 

The Australian star, who previously won her national title, (Miss World Australia)  is slaying  in  this candid  pictures she posted  on her social media  page.

In embroidered bridal gown, adored with pulses and fancy handwork, the famous TV personality looked ethereal in this  attire that    presenting her in a  cute and  fascinating mood.


 

