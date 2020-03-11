PSL presenter Erin Holland dazzles in bridal outfit: See pics

Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland, who is very active on social media and promoting PSL 2020 in her style, has memsmerised fans with her glitzy appearance in a bridal attire.



The Australian star, who previously won her national title, (Miss World Australia) is slaying in this candid pictures she posted on her social media page.

In embroidered bridal gown, adored with pulses and fancy handwork, the famous TV personality looked ethereal in this attire that presenting her in a cute and fascinating mood.







