Here's what Neelam Munir Khan says about Women's Day

Neelam Munir Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Khan has a huge following on Instagram account where she often shares her photos, videos and thoughts.

The actress on Sunday used her Insta account to share her opinion about Women's Day as thousands of women marched in major cities across the country demanding their rights.

"For me everyday is a women's day if we follow the commandments of our religion Islam," the actress captioned her Instagram post that also carried her photo.

"It's a day when we should celebrate the women who have succeeded and crossed all the hurdles in life," the "Kahin Deep Jale" actress said.

Neelam Munir further said, "I pray that our society follows the true spirit of Islam and give all the rights to our women which Islam gives us. Aameen."







