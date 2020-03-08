close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2020

The Rock thinks 'Black Adam' to change hierarchy of power in the DC Universe

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 08, 2020

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is sweating  it  out  in the gym to play DC superhero Black Adam.

According to the Hollywood star and former wrestler, getting the role in a DC superhero is a dream come true for him.

The actor is preparing for his upcoming film and recently shared an Instagram post to let his fans know how the preparations are going on.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices.

Truth, justice and the Black Adam way," he captioned his post which contained a photo of him from the gym.



Latest News

More From Entertainment