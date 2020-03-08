The Rock thinks 'Black Adam' to change hierarchy of power in the DC Universe

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is sweating it out in the gym to play DC superhero Black Adam.

According to the Hollywood star and former wrestler, getting the role in a DC superhero is a dream come true for him.

The actor is preparing for his upcoming film and recently shared an Instagram post to let his fans know how the preparations are going on.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices.

Truth, justice and the Black Adam way," he captioned his post which contained a photo of him from the gym.







