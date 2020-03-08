Ali Zafar pays tribute to women with his poem ‘Aurat’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has paid a rich tribute to women with his poem Aurat on International Women’s Day.
Ali Zafar took to Instagram and shared a video wherein the singer could be seen playing piano and reciting the lyrics of the poem Aurat.
He captioned the video “Aurat- a tribute. #happywomansday #poetry #urdupoetry #aurat #woman.”
The lyrics of the poem are as under:
“Khilti huee subha ka, komal sa roop ho tum
Your beauty as soft as the morning glow;
Kabhi madham madham chandni, kabhi teekhi dhoop ho tum
Your light as soft as the subtle moonlight, as strong as the shining sun;
tum nahin mere saath, to meri haesiat kya hai
If you’re not with me, what am i capable of?
Batlao tumhaare ishq ki, ye kafiat kya hai?
Tell me of this condition when I am in love with you?
Ae aurat, tum be misl ho tumhein pohanche mera salam
O woman…there is no other like you, accept my humble praise for you;
Meri rooh tumhaari sultanat, mera dil hai tera ghulam
You’re the ruler of my spirit, my heart forever your slave. "
