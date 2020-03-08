close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
Sun, Mar 08, 2020

Ali Zafar pays tribute to women with his poem 'Aurat'

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has paid a rich tribute to women with his poem Aurat   on International Women’s Day.

Ali Zafar took to Instagram and shared a video wherein the singer could be seen playing piano and reciting the lyrics of the poem Aurat.

He captioned the video “Aurat- a tribute. #happywomansday #poetry #urdupoetry #aurat #woman.”

The lyrics of the poem are as under:

Khilti huee subha ka, komal sa roop ho tum

Your beauty as soft as the morning glow;

Kabhi madham madham chandni, kabhi teekhi dhoop ho tum

Your light as soft as the subtle moonlight, as strong as the shining sun;

tum nahin mere saath, to meri haesiat kya hai

If you’re not with me, what am i capable of?

Batlao tumhaare ishq ki, ye kafiat kya hai?

Tell me of this condition when I am in love with you?

Ae aurat, tum be misl ho tumhein pohanche mera salam

O woman…there is no other like you, accept my humble praise for you;

Meri rooh tumhaari sultanat, mera dil hai tera ghulam

You’re the ruler of my spirit, my heart forever your slave. "

