Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever grieved over death of Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan

Bollywood comedians Kapil Sharma and Johnny Lever have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistani ‘King of Comedy’ Amanullah Khan.



Stand-up comedian and artist Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and praised Amanullah. Sharma wrote, “He was not only a great artist.. he was a legend. a man with a big heart who gave opportunity to many artists to fulfill their dreams.”

The Kapil Sharma host went on to say, “nobody can fill ur place ever khan sahib. we will miss u. may ur soul Rest In Peace #amanullahkhan #RIPAmanUllah.”

It may be noted here that once Kapil Sharma had said that Amanullah Khan was his favourite Pakistani comedian.

Meanwhile, talking to a Pakistani TV channel, comedian Johnny Lever also expressed his grief over the death of Amanullah.

Johnny called Amanullah a great stand-up comedian.

He also praised him and said that they often used to contact via phone.