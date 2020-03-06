Eminem drops teaser of his latest music video

Eminem on Friday released the music video of his hit song 'Godzilla', leaving fans wanting more.

Taking to Instagram, Slim Shady wrote: "Look what I’m plannin" (referring to the end dialogues of the song in which he references American comedian Chris D’Elia's parody of him).

'Godzilla' was featured on Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem's latest album that released to mixed reviews. While critics slammed the album for lacking content and making light of the Ariana Grande Manchester bombing, others praised Eminem's lyrical prowess and flow.



'Godzilla' features the late rapper Juice Wrld. The song is arguably the most popular song of the album, hailed by fans owing to Eminem's rapid-fire delivery and complex lyrics.

Music To Be Murdered By sold 274,876 album equivalent units sold in the United States in its first week of release. Eminem became the first male artist in history whose 10 albums debuted on the Billboard charts at the number 1 spot.