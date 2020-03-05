Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty may face 10 years in prison: Here’s why

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape back in 1995 and was most recently registered as an alleged sex offender in New York.

On Wednesday, Kenneth was arrested by US Marshalls and taken into custody, after it was found out that he had failed to register as a sex offender, as reported by TMZ.

Later, Kenneth pleaded not guilty to the charges and was put under house arrest. He now has to roam around with an ankle monitor, according to the outlet.

Moreover, his passport and other travel documents have also been seized and there’s a ban on him travelling to Southern California, as well as, consuming drugs in any form, including marijuana.

If found guilty, Kenneth can face a prison term of up to 10 years. As mentioned earlier, he is not a first-time felon, as he served almost four years in New York state prison for his conviction in 1995 rape case.