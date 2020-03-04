US singer Akon performs Umrah

US singer-songwriter Akon has performed Umrah and the photos of him from the Holy Kaaba have been doing rounds on the internet.



Akon was in Saudi Arabia as part of his tour.

Before his concert in Damman, he told media that he will travel to Holy city Makkah and perform Umrah.

In a recent interview, the singer had said that the reason behind his success was his faith.

The 46-year-old singer was born into a Muslim family in America.

According to some media reports, Akon performed Umrah along with his family.