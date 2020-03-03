Harry Styles describes how he managed to escape robbers on Valentine’s Day

British singer Harry Styles has revealed that he had managed to escape from muggers with knives on the Valentine’s Day last month.



In an interview, the former One Direction singer narrated the ordeal and revealed how he avoided the robbers and managed to escape besides seeking help from the passing vehicles.

He said he was walking home from a friend’s house and was five minutes away from his home when the incident took place.

According to media reports, the singer was ambushed by the robbers on Valentine’s Day in Hampstead, London. They forced him to unlock the phone and give them the cash he was carrying.

Harry gave the cash to the looters, however, he managed to escape unhurt with his phone.

Two days later, the singer performed at Brits.