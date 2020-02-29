close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Hailey Baldwin wins Paris Fashion Week with her stunning appearances: See Pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin stole limelight  with her stunning appearances   at the  iconic Paris Fashion Week during her short stay in the city of light.

Hailey Bieber visited to Paris this week to attend the Saint Laurent fashion show and won the hearts with her styles she flaunted  in  bunch of cool outfits.

The 23-year-old sported eight different outfits during her three-day trip  and received massive applause from her admirers as she  left them in awe with  her  fascinating personality that was beaming in her colourful attires.

Here are some  of her looks, from mini dresses to long outfits, she showed off  in Paris.


