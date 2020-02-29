Hailey Baldwin wins Paris Fashion Week with her stunning appearances: See Pics

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin stole limelight with her stunning appearances at the iconic Paris Fashion Week during her short stay in the city of light.

Hailey Bieber visited to Paris this week to attend the Saint Laurent fashion show and won the hearts with her styles she flaunted in bunch of cool outfits.



The 23-year-old sported eight different outfits during her three-day trip and received massive applause from her admirers as she left them in awe with her fascinating personality that was beaming in her colourful attires.

Here are some of her looks, from mini dresses to long outfits, she showed off in Paris.



