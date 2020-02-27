close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

Naimal Khawar all praises for PM Imran Khan

Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Naimal Khawar Khan  is all praises for  Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance on treating minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan.

The former actress who is married to Hamza Ali Abbasi retweeted the prime minister's tweet which he sent out on Wednesday in favour of minorities.

"I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," the prime minister tweeted.

Naimal Khawar Khan retweeted his statement with a comment that read: "This man is our Pride!"


