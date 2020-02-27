Kendall Jenner wants to support Ben Simmons as much as possible after back injury

Kendall Jenner was spotted getting cozy with former flame Ben Simmons during his back injury, after the two recently sparked reconciliation rumours.



“Ben has no idea if people are claiming his injury is due to any type of Kardashian curse but he wants to stay away from any of that nonsense at all costs,” a source told told HollywoodLife.

“Ben has been staying off social media lately and he is really focused on getting better and to get back to help his team. His main priority is obviously on his health and getting better, plain and simple,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Kendall wants to be there by Ben’s side during this tough time.

“Kendall has been really busy with Fashion Week, but she missed Ben while she was away. After hearing about Ben’s injury and having to have a MRI, of course she’s concerned and she wants to do everything she can to show him support,” the source said.

Fans got worried when it was revealed that the player suffered a “a nerve impingement in his lower back” and “is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time,” according to ESPN.