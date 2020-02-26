Selena Gomez spent the weekend solving a 38-year-old murder case: Find out

Selena Gomez stunned her fans after letting them know that she spent her weekend in the most unexpected way.

The 27-year-old singer was spotted helping solve a 38-year-old cold murder case with her mom in a picture that has gone viral of late.

Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey, attended the CrimeCon Chicago’s CrowdSolve event, that confirmed the star’s presence in an Instagram post.

"We were honored to host @selenagomez and her mom @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend," CrimeCon wrote. "They were perfect detectives who, along with hundreds of others, helped bring peace to the Sova family."

The Rare singer also shared snippets of her time at the convention, writing, "Momma and I being tourists. We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean."



According to CrimeCon Chicago’s website, the singer was helping solve the mysterious murder of Kurt Sova, who disappeared the night of October 23, 1981 when he went to a party in Cleveland's Newburgh Heights suburbs. His body was found five days later in a nearby ravine.

