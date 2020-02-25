Emily Blunt shares official poster of her upcoming horror film

Emiliy Blunt on Tuesday shared with her fans the official poster of her upcoming horror film A Quiet Place Part II.

Directed by John Karsinski, the film, a sequel to A Quiet Place, also stars Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds.





Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe,are reprising their roles from the first film. Krasinski also reprises his role from the first film in newly-filmed flashback sequences.



The film is slated for March 20 release.