Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt relationship secrets to be exposed in a book by Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reportedly fearing the launch of a book penned by the actress’s ex-husband Justin Theroux.



The book is reported to orbit around Jennifer’s whirlwind relationship with Brad Pitt. Ever since the duo’s extremely public reunion at the 'Screen Actors Guild awards', a new report claims that Justin is penning a new book to reveal some juicy and controversial details about the Friends alum.

According to New Idea, Jennifer’s reunion with Brad "cut him [Justin] pretty deep and really bruised his ego."

An alleged source told the outlet, “All bets are off and there’s a sense from Justin that he has nothing to lose. Besides the fact she’s ignoring him, there’s also a business side to it all and he realises there won’t be many takers if he doesn’t include plenty of juice about his relationship with Jen."

The book will reportedly feature details about Justin and Jennifer’s inside conversations about her past relationship with Brad.

“They’re both freaking out and trying to stop Justin in his tracks,” the source shared. “They don’t want to resort to an ugly battle if they can help it, which is why Brad has taken this head on and he’s pleading with Justin to see sense and hold off on including passages about Jen or himself,” it added.

The dubious source has also stated that Brad and Justin have spoken to each other about the book which he feels “was hurtful and wholly unnecessary."

"He didn’t sign any form of non-disclosure agreement with Jen and their marriage was more of an informal, spiritual ceremony than anything legal. So Brad and Jen are really at Justin’s mercy," the insider added.