Selena Gomez touches hearts with unplugged version of her single ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez does not seem to give rest to her excited fans as she has touched their hearts with a gorgeous acoustic version of the title track of her recent album, ‘Rare’.

The 27-year-old singer Monday shared a live performance she did at The Village Studios in LA. As the original track is fun and uplifting with the addictive pop beat, the new stripped-down version completely hits them inside to stun them.

The lyrics appears in new meaning with only a guitar backing theme. Gomez also fully indulged while performing such a brilliant song.



The singer shared her stunning performance on Instagram and wrote: "Some friends and I got together to do a little live performance of Rare, hope you enjoy it as much as we did link in bio".







