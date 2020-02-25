close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Selena Gomez touches hearts with unplugged version of her single 'Rare'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Selena Gomez does not seem to  give rest to her excited fans as  she has touched their hearts with a gorgeous acoustic version of the title track of her recent album, ‘Rare’. 

The 27-year-old singer Monday shared a live performance she did at The Village Studios in LA. As the original track is fun and uplifting with the addictive pop beat, the new stripped-down version completely hits them inside to stun them. 

The lyrics appears in new  meaning with only a guitar backing theme. Gomez also fully indulged while performing such a brilliant song.

The singer shared her stunning performance on Instagram and wrote:   "Some friends and I got together to do a little live performance of Rare, hope you enjoy it as much as we did link in bio".



