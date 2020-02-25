close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Camila Morrone show off love with matching slippers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone spotted with matching slippers during grocery shopping at LA's trendy Erewhon Market on Monday.

The May-December duo - who are 45 and 22, respectively - shown off their love by wearing the same  matching sandals during their errand run as they were returning after shopping some groceries.

Both the stars were dressed down during the outing, pairing comfy layers with striped slip-ons.

Leo appeared  in his stand-by sunglasses and baseball hat combo. 

Camila went for all white during the trip, pairing a bright sweatshirt with baggy, cream joggers.

Her hair was pulled up into a simple bun and she blocked out the sun with some angular shades.

It looked like the couple was stocking up, hulking around more than a few full, paper bags back to the car.


