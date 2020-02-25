Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Camila Morrone show off love with matching slippers

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone spotted with matching slippers during grocery shopping at LA's trendy Erewhon Market on Monday.



The May-December duo - who are 45 and 22, respectively - shown off their love by wearing the same matching sandals during their errand run as they were returning after shopping some groceries.

Both the stars were dressed down during the outing, pairing comfy layers with striped slip-ons.

Leo appeared in his stand-by sunglasses and baseball hat combo.

Camila went for all white during the trip, pairing a bright sweatshirt with baggy, cream joggers.



Her hair was pulled up into a simple bun and she blocked out the sun with some angular shades.

It looked like the couple was stocking up, hulking around more than a few full, paper bags back to the car.



