Mark Ruffalo wants centrist Democrats to give Bernie Sanders a chance

Mark Ruffalo on Sunday urged the centrist Democrats to support Bernie Sanders.

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo on Sunday called on supporters of US Democratic Party to support Bernie Sanders in the upcoming election.

The "Avengers" actor took to Twitter to appeal to the centrist Democrats "brothers and sisters" to change their approach.

"All we are saying is give Bernie (us) a chance. It's time for another approach. We have backed you up for decades," he tweeted.

Reuters adds

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, appeared headed to a badly needed second-place finish in Nevada after poor showings earlier this month in the first two nominating contests in the Democratic presidential race ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Sanders’ triumph on Saturday in the first racially diverse state in the campaign suggested he was reaching a broader coalition of Democratic voters with his unapologetic message of social and economic justice, including his signature pledge to provide universal healthcare for all Americans.