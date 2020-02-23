Inside Sophie Turner's 24th birthday bash with Joe Jonas in Paris

Sophie Turner turned 24 years’ old in style as she was spotted diving right into the cake during her birthday festivities in Paris.



Sophie was presented with a large sheet birthday cake that read “Sophie Turner, class of 1996”, and featured her adorable childhood photo.

The Game of Thrones actress celebrated her birthday alongside husband Joe Jonas and other close family members, amid rumours that the power couple is expecting their first child.

Joe was spotted rocking a black blazer which he paired with a t-shirt, wishing his ladylove all the love in the world, on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, he uploaded a picture of Sophie where pink balloons and a gold ‘Happy Birthday’ could be seen behind him.



The celebrations in Paris came a day after Sophie rang in her pre-birthday bash on February 20, in Amsterdam.

