Sun Feb 23, 2020
February 23, 2020

Hania Aamir feels like a ‘superhero’

Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir was feeling like a superhero movie character on Sunday, she has revealed.

Sharing a without-makeup casual early morning photo with a cup of tea, Hania wrote, “Feeling like a superhero movie character.”

The Titli actress asked her 2.3 million followers on photo-video sharing platform to suggest a superhero name for her.

She said, “What should be my super hero name #sundaymorningface.”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Hania celebrated her 23rd birthday with family and friends.

