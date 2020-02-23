Hania Aamir feels like a ‘superhero’

Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir was feeling like a superhero movie character on Sunday, she has revealed.



Sharing a without-makeup casual early morning photo with a cup of tea, Hania wrote, “Feeling like a superhero movie character.”

The Titli actress asked her 2.3 million followers on photo-video sharing platform to suggest a superhero name for her.

She said, “What should be my super hero name #sundaymorningface.”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Recently, Hania celebrated her 23rd birthday with family and friends.