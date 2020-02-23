Hania Aamir feels like a ‘superhero’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir was feeling like a superhero movie character on Sunday, she has revealed.
Sharing a without-makeup casual early morning photo with a cup of tea, Hania wrote, “Feeling like a superhero movie character.”
The Titli actress asked her 2.3 million followers on photo-video sharing platform to suggest a superhero name for her.
She said, “What should be my super hero name #sundaymorningface.”
The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Recently, Hania celebrated her 23rd birthday with family and friends.
Pakistani singer and actress Hania Aamir was feeling like a superhero movie character on Sunday, she has revealed.
Sharing a without-makeup casual early morning photo with a cup of tea, Hania wrote, “Feeling like a superhero movie character.”
The Titli actress asked her 2.3 million followers on photo-video sharing platform to suggest a superhero name for her.
She said, “What should be my super hero name #sundaymorningface.”
The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Recently, Hania celebrated her 23rd birthday with family and friends.