Sat Feb 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

'Friends' is leaving Netflix: Here is when

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

"How many times we need to tell you Friends isn't leaving Netflix," tweeted the streaming service in UK in February 2019  after rumors  started  swirling that the  iconic sitcom will not be available on Netflix.

The show was to leave Netflix  in January 2020 in US amid reports that  the company had offered a whopping $100 million to retain the show on Netflix US.

The rumors of Friends leaving Netflix has intensified  after cast members of the series  on Friday   took the internet by storm with news that  "it's  happening", referring to an untitled, unscripted reunion special   on the HBO Max streaming service's debut.

The one-off  special, as well as all 236 episodes of the show, will be available on the HBO Max streaming service's debut.

While  the debut date for HBO Max  still remains unknown, some internet users have been speculating that Friends is going to leave Netflix very soon. 

Netflix subscribers   should rest assured that their beloved  series is not going to leave Netflix anytime soon and whenever it does   we will hear the news  in this regard.

According to an entertainment website, every region outside the US will be keeping Friends on Netflix for the time being. 

But Netflix is destined to lose the license in more regions in the coming years  as HBO Max plans global expansion.





