NikkiTutorials and Jeffree Star working towards a new friendship

There was a very visible past time where NikkiTutorials fell from Jeffree Star’s friend list, but it seems as though 2020 is here to bring a breath of fresh air for the duo and heal their strained relationship.



That seems to have ended after the pair extended olive branches and have slowly began to support one another.

For the unversed, NikkiTutorials and Jefree Star got into a sort of a spat after Tarte unveiled their highly controversial, and rather limited Shape Tape foundations.

A few hours ago, Jeffree Star’s Bloodlust palette officially dropped, with luxurious velvet packaging and hints of holographic makeup.

Nikki did a review on the entire package, on her personal channel and even spread some love for Jeffree’s new release over on Twitter.

It seems as though the makeup guru gave her own personal seal of approval on Jeffree’s newest creation.

Jeffree was obviously pumped over this so when the beauty icon expressed herself over on her Twitter handle, Jeffree retweeted her post and complimented the YouTuber in the most wholesome of ways.

Check out his post below



