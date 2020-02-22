Jennifer Aniston confirms ‘Friends’ returning to steal your hearts

Sharing adorable throwback photoshoot of the classic sitcoms'stars on her Instagram, Jennifer Aniston has confirmed that 'Friends' will be making a return.

The classic sitcom, which officially concluded in 2004, seems to remain in its lovers hearts even after 15 years. The super hit show's excited fans had been delighted by the repeated rumours of reunion of 'Friends'during this period.



Aniston, who rose to international fame portraying Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994–2004), has shared a post on social media with a clear statement : “It's happening…".







Aniston, who has 28 million followers, earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards for her tremendous performance in the sitcoms



In the past, some entertainment news provider also reported that an unscripted reunion special is officially in the works – and all six stars are on board.