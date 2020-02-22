close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Jennifer Aniston confirms ‘Friends’ returning to steal your hearts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

Sharing adorable throwback photoshoot of the classic sitcoms'stars on her Instagram, Jennifer Aniston has confirmed that 'Friends' will be making a return.  

The classic sitcom, which officially concluded in 2004,  seems to  remain in its lovers hearts even after 15 years. The super hit show's excited  fans had been  delighted   by the repeated rumours of  reunion  of 'Friends'during this period.

Aniston, who rose to international fame portraying Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994–2004),  has shared  a post on social media with a clear statement : “It's happening…".


Aniston, who  has 28 million followers, earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards for her tremendous performance  in the   sitcoms 

In the past, some entertainment news provider also reported that an unscripted reunion special is officially in the works – and all six stars are on board.

