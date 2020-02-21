Huge Jackman voices support for bullied 9-year-old boy in viral video

Actor Huge Jackman on Friday joined thousands of people from all over the world to voice support for a 9-year-old boy after a video went viral of him saying he wanted to "kill himself" because is being bullied.

The video was posted by child's mother on Tuesday and has been viwed more than 20 million times.

"I wish i could stab myself in the heart," says Quaden Bayles in the video and adds "he wants someone to kill him" because his classmates mocked him about his height.

According to reports, the child was born with achondroplasia, a genetic order that results in dwarfism.

The mother who identified herself as Yarraka Bayles questioned why educators and parents were unable to do more to inform their children about the consequences of bullying.

"I want people to know — parents, educators, teachers — this is the effect that bullying has," the mother said in the video.

"This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children? Your families, your friends? … You wonder why kids are killing themselves?"

Taking to Twitter Huge Jackman posted a video in which he said "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you have a friend in me. Let's just remember every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."



