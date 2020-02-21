close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
February 21, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir's latest photo wins hearts on social media

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir’s adorable photo from behind-the-scenes of his drama serial Yeh Dil Mera has won hearts on social media.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared the photo wherein he could be seen chopping wood. He wrote, “Time reveals all. #YehDilMera”

He also said with a side note, “How beautiful is Pakistan!”

Later, the actor also shared his photo carrying an axe on his shoulder on his Instagram story.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Yeh Dil Mera is a romantic thriller featuring Ahad and Sajal Ali.

