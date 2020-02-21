Sania Mirza shares candid picture with 'water baby' Izhaan from a Dubai pool

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is in Dubai with his son Izhaan, has shared a gorgeous Instagram post , showing her enjoying pleasant moments along with the apple of her eyes in water-pool.

Married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, the 33-year-old star seems delighted in the water-pool with her cute son Izhaan Mirza Malik - lovingly called 'water baby'.

Sania, who looks pretty good in swimsuit, took to her Instagram for sharing the moments with her fans and admirers.

Mirza made a strong return to the professional circuit last month, where she teamed up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kitchenok to beat China’s Peng Shui and Zhang Shui to win the women’s doubles title at the Hobart International.