Thu Feb 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

Sania Mirza shares candid picture with 'water baby' Izhaan from a Dubai pool

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is  in Dubai with his  son  Izhaan,  has shared  a  gorgeous  Instagram post , showing  her enjoying pleasant moments along with the apple of her eyes  in  water-pool.

Married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, the 33-year-old  star seems delighted in the  water-pool with her cute son  Izhaan Mirza Malik - lovingly called 'water baby'.

Sania, who looks pretty good in swimsuit,  took to her Instagram for sharing the  moments with her fans and admirers.

I am the happiest in water

Mirza made a strong return to the professional circuit last month, where she teamed up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kitchenok to beat China’s Peng Shui and Zhang Shui to win the women’s doubles title at the Hobart International.

