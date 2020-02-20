Channing Tatum reacts to Jenna Dewan’s engagement news

Channing Tatum has shed light on his feelings about ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s engagement to actor Steve Kazee.



E! News approached a source close to Channing to inquire about his take on the matter and how he feels about Jenna moving on with her baby daddy Steve, with who she is expecting a child soon.

“"Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on,” the insider revealed.

It went on to add that the former couple will always be connected to each other as they continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter Everly.

“Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships," the insider said. "Channing's main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement."

As revealed earlier by a separate source, Jenna and Channing are keeping things as normal as they can for their daughter.

"They will be doing all kinds of family things together," the source said. “They want to keep her routine the same... Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does,” it added further.

Meanwhile, Channing has found love again in British singer Jessie J after the duo rekindled their romance, having broken up for brief time previously.