Christian Bale opens up about 'American Psycho' 20 years after release

Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most well-known stars and ever since his most popular film American Psycho released, the star’s fame has continued to spike.

After 20 years since the iconic film debuted, Christian Bale took this opportunity to explain how his co-stars reacted towards his acting style.

According to Esquire, “Josh Lucas and I did a film together recently and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of.”

The actor went on to explain how his co-stars were rather, unnerved, by his character representation, however, that was exactly what he was going for. Bale’s intention was to make his character, a completely heartless monster.

“He informed me that all of the other actors thought that I was the worst actor they’d ever seen. He was telling me they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, ‘Why did Mary fight for this guy? He’s terrible.’ And it wasn’t until he saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was in the dark completely about that critique," Bale revealed.