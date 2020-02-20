The Weeknd regrets breaking up with Bella Hadid? 'After Hours' drops a hint

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s sour ties post-breakup had been no news to the world but it looks like even after parting ways the two couldn’t completely keep each other off their minds.
The Canadian singer-songwriter dropped a major hint in one of his fresh singles After Hours, where he details his relationship with the 23-year-old model and the regret that came subsequent to their breakup.
“'Cause my heart belongs to you / I'll risk it all for you /I won't just leave/This time, I'll never leave,” read lyrics to his new song which quickly led fans into believing that the heartfelt words may have come his past paramour.
“Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart /And I said, baby /I'll treat you better than I did before /I'll hold you down and not let you go/This time, I won't break your heart, your heart, no.”
The two had called it quits back in August of 2019 after an on and off relationship since 2015.
