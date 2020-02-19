Iqra Aziz shares ‘special’ painting

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has shared a painting with her 3.9 million fans on Instagram, saying it was very ‘special’ for her and her husband Yasir Hussain.



Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz shared an adorable photo wherein she could be seen pointing at a painting displayed on the wall.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress wrote, “Yeh painting mere aur mere shohar k liye bohot khaas hai kyon k yeh Anwer maqsood Sahab ne hamari shadi pe gift ki hai (This painting is very special for me and my husband because it was gifted by Anwar Maqsood sir on our wedding.”

Iqra added, “Yeh art piece se zyada rangon bhari duaen hain #art #anwarmaqsoodsahab (This painting is beyond an art piece filled with colorful prayers).



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Yasir Hussain also showered love on the paintings shared by wifey.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019.