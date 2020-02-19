Jenna Dewan stuns fans with major engagement announcement

Channing Tatum’s former wife Jenna Dewan has unleashed a wave of exhilaration over her fans after she announced her engagement to the world.



Jenna has exchanged rings with Steve Kazee, with whom she is expecting a baby, and revealed the news on Instagram with a romantic portrait.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," she captioned the portrait showcasing her stunning diamond ring.

Steve also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years,” he wrote.

A source told E! News, “Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it.”



The insider added, “He is happy for her and was very supportive."