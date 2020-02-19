Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir announce their IPL Soccer team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali have announced their IPL SOCCER team with co-owner Noreen Khan of UK.
Sajal took to Instagram and announced the big news. She wrote, “Feeling proud to announce Derby Crusaders- the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team with Ahad Raza Mir, and Noreen Khan named as my co-owners.”
She said, “I've always been wanting to promote and support sports for girls in Pakistan. This is my step in doing so.”
The Ehd-e-Wafa actor also shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, “I've always been a huge soccer fan so naturally I'm thrilled to announce the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team. My team!”
“The Derby Crusaders! I know IPLSoccer will give me the chance to better connect with my fans in the UK and I'm hopeful that I can use the experience from being part of this league to help promote soccer in Pakistan. See you at IPL,” the actor added.
IPL Soccer is a competitive seven-a-side indoor football competition. The teams are owned by famous celebrities.
The teams include Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, and London.
The tournament will start in June 2020.
