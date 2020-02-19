Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir announce their IPL Soccer team

Pakistani celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali have announced their IPL SOCCER team with co-owner Noreen Khan of UK.



Sajal took to Instagram and announced the big news. She wrote, “Feeling proud to announce Derby Crusaders- the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team with Ahad Raza Mir, and Noreen Khan named as my co-owners.”

She said, “I've always been wanting to promote and support sports for girls in Pakistan. This is my step in doing so.”

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor also shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, “I've always been a huge soccer fan so naturally I'm thrilled to announce the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team. My team!”



“The Derby Crusaders! I know IPLSoccer will give me the chance to better connect with my fans in the UK and I'm hopeful that I can use the experience from being part of this league to help promote soccer in Pakistan. See you at IPL,” the actor added.

IPL Soccer is a competitive seven-a-side indoor football competition. The teams are owned by famous celebrities.



The teams include Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, and London.

The tournament will start in June 2020.