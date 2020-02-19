Ex-lovers Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner reunite at the Brit Awards after-party

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner’s romance may be over but fans are still clinging on to every bit of hope given to them by the two.

The past paramours have sparked frenzy amongst their devotees once again after it was reported that the two may have had a bit of a reunion after the Brit Awards 2020 held on Tuesday.

The ex-couple had headed over to London’s Standard Hotel for the after-party where they turned heads, upping their sartorial game and standing out amongst the plethora of luminaries who graced the night, dressed down as compared to the former lovers.

The 24-year-old model was a vision as she stunned in a figure-hugging neon green sequined catsuit while the former One Direction member did not come slow either with his equally-loud, bright yellow Marc Jacobs suit with a purple tulle scarf tied in a bow around his neck.

While Kendall arrived with her close friend Bella Hadid — who donned a less glam look next to her with plaid shirt, black jacket and grey pants — many were quick to assume that the two had put in effort to stand out to snag away the other’s attention.

The two were also caught mingling inside the star-studded glitzy bash making us question the ‘friends’ label they have so firmly been clinging on to of late.

The two had sparked romance rumours earlier in 2014 and 2015 and had reportedly called it quits in 2018.